Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair

Honored on Tuesday of the fair as the Oldest Married Couple present were Diane and Bill Lewis, together for 65 years.


Celebrates seniors, showcases entertainment, exhibitors, and products of interest – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Tuesday, July 11 was Senior Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the 2017 Adams County Fair.
Local seniors, veterans, and uniformed soldiers turn out in big numbers each year to participate in the day-long event featuring fun activities, quality-of-life speakers, door prizes, entertainers, treats, and an Open Quilt Show.
“This event is a great opportunity to reach out to people,” said volunteer emcee Marsha McCormick. “It’s such a good social event and a great opportunity to get seniors and veterans out to the fair.”

Honored as the Oldest Woman present at the fair’s Senior Day was 103-year old Audrey Swayne of Locust Grove.

Each year the oldest woman, oldest man, and longest married couple are recognized.
The winner of the 2017 Oldest Woman Award was 103 year-old Audrey Swayne of Peebles. The Oldest Man recognized was Tom Hughes, age 98 of Seaman, and the Longest Married Couple award went to Diane and Bill Lewis, wed 65 years.
Throughout the day fair-goers visited the Open Quilt Show, then cast a vote for their favorite quilt. The winners of the Most Popular Quilt were Laquita Garrison for her intricately stitched Star Quilt and Jean Covert for her Memory Quilt of Courthouse Square.
Garrison has made 60 quilts during her thirty years of quilting. She keeps three active quilt frames in her home. “I quilt every day,” she says, adding, “Moving from one frame to another saves my eyes.”
Covert, who has made 117 quilts over 30 years, said she began work on her memory quilt decades ago.
“I finished the center of the quilt when Roger Rhonemus was Commissioner,” she said. “This quilt was my last UFO (Unfinished Object), and now it’s done.”

Recognized as the Oldest Man in attendance on Tuesday was 98-year old Tom Hughes of Seaman.

Two “Quilts of Valor” created by members of the Scrappy Quilter’s Club were presented to Frank Nance and Stephen Stamper. Both Nance and Stamper served in the United States Marine Corps.
Numerous senior service agencies and businesses were also present throughout the day providing information covering a wide range of topics and concerns.
The Health Department offered free cholesterol screenings, the West Union Wal-Mart provided snacks, Winchester Wholesale contributed bottled water, the Senior Fair Board and Prather’s IGA provided the awards, and volunteers from GE Aviation snapped photo portraits of visitors to commemorate the day.
Speakers for the day included: Bethany Pistole from First State Bank speaking about financial opportunities for Seniors and vets; Diane Blanton from Eagle Creek Nursing Center speaking about the effectiveness of the Memory and Music Program currently used in treating Alzheimer and dementia patients; Emily Roflow, from the Adams County Regional Medical Center speaking about exercising with arthritis, Senior Solutions from ACRMC featured an Aging and Emotional Health presentation; Lieutenant McElfresh of the Ohio State Highway Patrol gave a Safe Communities Update; and the Adams County Economic Development Office provided information about community housing.
Entertainers for the event were the Adams County Liberty Band and the Fancy Free Cloggers.

