Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador
News

Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Members of the 2017-18 Peebles FFA Officer Team – Front row, from left. Whitney Bauman, Co-Reporter; Baylie Clough, co-Sentinel; Lexington Shively, Co-Secretary; Sarah Laxton, Co-Student Advisor, and Alyssa Young, Co-Student Advisor; Back row, from left, Jessica Newkirk, President; Carlie Cluxton, Co-Secretary; Blake Smalley, Co-Treasurer; Kalub Smith, Co-Sentinel; Owen Behr, Co-Vice President; Logan Evans, Co-Reporter; Victoria Arnold, Co-Treasurer; and Jerilyn Garrett, Co-Vice President.


By Whitney Bauman, Peebles FFA Reporter – 

The 2017-18 Peebles FFA Chapter Officers were installed during the chapter banquet held Tuesday, May 16 at Peebles High School. Senior Jessica Newkirk will lead as chapter President. Newkirk is the daughter of Daniel Newkirk and Susan Priest of Belfast. Serving as Co-Vice Presidents will be senior Owen Behr and junior Jerilyn Garrett. Behr is the son of Kevin and Kathy Behr of Peebles while Garrett is the daughter of Jerry and Kris Garrett of Peebles.
Co-Secretaries will be sophomores Carlie Cluxton and Lexington Shiveley. Cluxton is the daughter of Nathan and Sherry Cluxton of Peebles and Shiveley is the daughter of Amanda and Christopher Shively of Peebles. Blake Smalley, a senior, and Victoria Arnold, a junior, will serve as Co-Treasurers. Smalley is the son of Amanda and Richard Smalley of Peebles, Arnold is the daughter of Melissa McCoy and Steve Arnold. Whitney Bauman and Logan Evans will serve as Co-Reporters. Bauman is a junior and the daughter of Kent and Joy Bauman of Otway. Evans, a sophomore, is the son of Tonya and Mike Evans of Peebles.
Kalub Smith and Baylie Clough will be Co-Sentinels. Smith, a senior, is the son of Robert and Monica Music of Peebles, and Clough is the daughter of Alan and Mindy Clough of Peebles. Sophomores Sarah Laxton and Alyssa Young will serve in the role of Co-Student Advisors. Laxton is the daughter of Howard and Robin Havens of Peebles, and Young is the daughter of Adam and Chris Shoemaker of Peebles.
The officers will provide leadership to the 80+ member student organization, with oversight provided by agri-science education instructor and FFA advisor, Rebecca Minton. Minton says the student leaders will be responsible for running meetings, keeping records, and generally directing the work of the organization. The officers will work with student committees to plan and conduct all events for the chapter, including management of the school garden, fundraising to pay for travel to FFA conventions and competitions, and several community service and agriculture awareness activities.
“Each year, we always seem to have a great group of officers to lead our chapter, and this year is no exception,” said Minton.
Newkirk is excited to take over the reins from out-going president and recent graduate, Jordan Crum.
“The officers this past year worked hard toward earning the chapter recognition as an Ohio Gold Emblem Chapter, ranking in the top 30 chapters in the state,” Newkirk said. “I hope our officer team will continue to work toward that goal of being a state and nationally recognized FFA Chapter.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved