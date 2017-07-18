North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney



By Kelly Boerger –

Forty members of the North Adams High School Beta Club recently visited Walt Disney World in conjunction with their trip to the National Beta Club Convention.

Eight of the forty members earned the right to compete in ten categories at the national level by placing in the top three at the Beta State Convention held in Columbus this past March.

While in Florida, the students and chaperones enjoyed all four of the Disney World parks, while Beta members Taylor Hesler and Maddie Toole had the opportunity to participate in a service learning project where they designed quilt squares for a North Carolina teacher who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

At the National Convention, NAHS competitors in the visual art categories were: Hannah Setty- Oil and Acrylic Painting, Darren Shipley- Woodworking, Abby Campton- Watercolor Painting and Banner, Taylor Hesler- Spotlight on Service, and Caley Grooms, Scrapbook.

In the academic testing, North Adams had Duncan Hesler- Agriculture Test, Division I, Taylor Hesler- Agriculture Test, Division II, Lexie Inskeep, Social Studies, Division I, and Maddie Toole, English, Division II.

The NAHS Beta Club is very proud to announce that Duncan Hesler placed 10th nationally in the Division I Agriculture Test.