Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador
News

McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Miss McKayla Raines of Seaman, center, was named the 2017 Adams County Junior Fair Queen in ceremonies held on Sunday. Pictured above is Raines and the 2017 Court, from left, Madison Siders (First Runner-Up), McKayla Smith (Second Runner-Up), 2017 Queen McKayla Raines, Kelsea Hamilton (Third Runner-Up), and Veronica Day (Fourth Runner-Up).


NAHS senior will represent county, visit other fairs around the state – 

Story and photo by Patricia Beech – 

McKayla Raines, daughter of Todd and Melanie Rains of Seaman, was crowned Queen of the 126th Adams County Fair Sunday evening.
Raines says she wasn’t expecting to win, but couldn’t be happier about the outcome.
“I’ve always thought the Fair’s Queen pageant was really neat, and I’ve always been drawn to it, but I didn’t actually apply to participate until 10 days before the application was due.”
Raines, who is a member of the Beef and More 4-H Club, says her advisers, Susie Sonner and Raejean Maddox, pushed her to participate in this year’s contest. “If it weren’t for them, I probably wouldn’t have done it.”
“She is a wonderful leader,” said Maddox. “She runs our meetings perfectly, she’s organized, she knows what’s going on, and she is very good with the younger kids.”
Raines began her 4-H career with the Beef and More Club when she was eight years old. She now serves as the club’s President.
As part of the competition, Raines had to answer a random question drawn from a hat – “What’s your favorite thing about the fair, and what would you change”?
“This is the one week of the year when all the people in Adams County come together,” she answered. “Everybody comes out and I think the atmosphere is really great.”
What would she change? She says, “The weather, in previous years it’s always been either the hottest or the rainiest week of summer.”
She says in her role as Fair Queen she is most looking forward to going to traveling to other fairs across Ohio. “I think it’s important to talk to people and bounce different ideas off them to find ways to improve our own fair, little ways here and there that can make a big difference.”
Raines, who will be a senior this fall at North Adams High School, calls herself a “science nerd” and says after graduation she plans to achieve her life-long dream of attending the Ohio State University to major in a medical field.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved