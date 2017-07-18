Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador
News

McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
With presenter Corbett Phipps, left, Janice and Donald McCarty display their 4-H Alumni Award, received at the July 9 Opening Ceremony for the 2017 Adams County Fair.

Story and photo by Patricia Beech – 

Donald and Janice McCarty of West Union have been chosen as the recipients of the 2017 4-H Alumni Award for their dedication and support of 4-H in Adams County.
The award was presented to the couple during the Opening Ceremonies of the 126th Adams County Fair on Sunday, July 9.
The McCarty’s, who share about 110 years of combined 4-H involvement, say they were surprised when they learned they had been chosen to receive the award.
“We’ve put a lot of years into 4-H and they’ve been good years,” said Mr. McCarty. “We wouldn’t want to take any of them back.”
Donald McCarty became a 4-H member in 1957 when he was eight years old. He joined the Tiffin Tots and Teens 4-H Club and chose livestock as his project. He also became a member of the Adams County Beef Club, and later spent three years as an FFA member.
Janice McCarty began her 4-H experience in 1966 as a member of the Seaman Willing Worker 4-H Club. She was 13 years old at the time and three years later she represented Adams County at the Ohio State Fair with her “Dress Up” sewing project.
The couple met while in high school at the Macon Crossroads Restaurant – a local gathering spot for teenagers. They married in 1971.
In 1972 they became co-advisers in the Tiffin Tots and Teens 4-H Club, where they remained for 10 years until 1990 when they formed a new 4-H club – the East Tiffin Aggies, which today is one of the older clubs in the county.
While Janice has retired as an active adviser, Donald still works with the East Tiffin Aggies and has also served on the 4-H Advisory Committee as its president.
He says he has a unique connection to the fair which showcases 4-H projects. “I was six weeks old in 1950 when my parents brought me to my first fair, and I haven’t missed an Adams County Fair in the 67 years since then.”
The McCarty’s say they are most proud of the fact that every year one or more members of their club has qualified for state fair competition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved