Leslie V. Lawrence Jr., 87, of Columbus, formerly of Cherry Fork, died early Sunday morning at his son’s residence following many months of failing health.

He was retired from ODOT as a systems analyst. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of the VFW, and was also a member of the Keystone Kops with the Fraternal Order of Police. In his free time, he enjoyed oil painting and spending his time with his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.

Leslie was born February 17, 1930 in Manchester to the late Leslie V. and Gertrude Knox Lawrence Sr. He married the former Betsy C. Dulaney on July 3, 1954 in West Union, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betsy; their children Michael G. (Susan) Lawrence of West Jefferson, David A. (Judy) Lawrence of Marysville, Stephen D. Lawrence and Patrick V. Lawrence both of Columbus, and Kevin C. Lawrence of Johnstown; 5 grandchildren Rebecca (Sheldon) Yoder, Rachel (Nick) Hartley, Andy, Chad and Jacob Lawrence; 3 great grandchildren Kaylee, Neil and Chase.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 2-4 pm at the Ingram Funeral Home, where funeral services will begin at 4 pm with the Rev. Don Moceri officiating. Burial will be held 1 pm Friday at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork, Ohio.

