Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador
Sports

Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Losing his helmet, Peebles’ Brennan Barr slides safely back into first base on a pickoff attempt in the first inning of the 14U tournament title game on July 3.


Six-run second propels Warriors to win – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

The Southern Hills Youth League 14U baseball tournament championship was on the line on July 3 at Washington Park in Sardinia as Team Latos from Peebles, looking to avenge two regular season losses, battled a very solid Eastern squad who were looking to sew up a tourney title on their home field to go along with their regular season crown.
On the night before a national holiday, a big crowd turned out to cheer on both teams as they tangled for 14U supremacy. As it turned out, it was the Warriors who scored nine times in their first two at-bats, taking that margin and holding on for a 10-5 win to claim the tournament championship.
It was Peebles who drew first blood in the top of the first inning when Dawson Mills led off the game with a base on balls off of Eastern starter Curtis Snyder, stole second, and came home when Brennan Barr laced a single to right, a ball that landed right on the chalk to drive home the game’s first run.

Peebles’ Zane Knechtly slides safely into home plate in action from the July 3 14U baseball tourney title game.

That lead lasted a whole of five batters in the bottom of the first as the host team took a lead they never gave up. With right hander Devon Roepke on the mound for Team Latos, the Warriors took advantage of two Peebles errors and got a two-run single to center off the bat of Kolton Mock to take a 3-1 lead after one.
Peebles got on the board again in the top of the second when Easton Wesley drew a walk to lead off the frame and moved up on a one-out base hit to center by Brennan Kyle. A walk to Braxton Smart loaded the bases and another free pass issued to Wyatt Cluxton forced home the second Peebles run of the game.
In the bottom of the second, the whole tone of the game changed when the Warriors exploded for six runs, driving Roepke from the game when four of the first five batters in the inning hit safely. Roepke was replaced on the mound by Dawson Mills and when Mills let loose an errant throw to third on a bunt by Snyder, two runs came across to give Eastern a 8-2 lead.
A base hit to left by Mock drove home Snyder with another run and a two-out double to left by Colton Geering put Eastern runners at second and third, but Mills got the next hitter on a ground out to third to prevent any further damage, but the Warriors now held a commanding 9-2 advantage.
Team Latos added another single run in the top of the third when Zane Knechtly walked, went to third on a base hit by Logan Mahan, and scored on a ground out by Barr off of Eastern reliever Andres Vargas.
After a rough start when he came on in relief in the second, Mills settled down and retired the Warriors in order in the third and put another goose egg on the scoreboard in the fourth when a nice grab of a line drive by second baseman Knechtly turned into an inning ending double play.

Team Latos starter Devon Roepke delivers a pitch in the first inning of the 14U title game

Peebles got another run back in the top of the fifth when Bryce Willoughby blooped a base hit to right, stole second, and when he took off for third the catcher’s throw was wild, allowing Willoughby to cross the plate and make it 9-4.
The Warriors matched that run in their half of the fifth, scoring on a Peebles error to hit double digits and extend the margin back to six runs. In the top of the sixth, and for the fifth time in six at-bats, Team Latos plated a single run as Barr reached on an error, stole second, and came home on an infield hit to third by Kyle. Smart drew a walk to keep Peebles’ hopes alive, but when he took off to steal second, Kyle strayed a bit too far off of third and was tagged out in a rundown for the final out of the game as the Warriors claimed the 14U tournament with the 10-5 victory.
It was an end to a bittersweet season for the close-knit Peebles boys, who will now see themselves split up as some move on to high school baseball, where they should certainly be prepared to represent the Indians on and off the diamond.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved