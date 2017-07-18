Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador
Cheers! It’s mocktail time!

These tents in the center ring held all the different concoctions that made up the “Mocktails” event on Tuesday of the Adams County Fair.

Refreshing summer cocktails, minus the alcohol return to the fair – 

By Patricia Beech – 
Photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Non-alcoholic cocktails, otherwise known as mocktails, returned Tuesday to the center ring for the Adams County Fair’s Health and Wellness Day.
These juice, soda, and sparkling water blends inspired by happy hour favorites offer interesting flavors, colors, and creative presentations. It’s all about the freshness and quality, but not the alcohol.
The Mocktail Event, sponsored by Adams County Safe Communities, offers a fun selection of the trendy drinks to fair-goers who then vote for their favorite.
This year, the “Toast of Adams County” award for the best mocktail went to Women Helping Women (WHW) for their “Polynesian Plow Parade”.
Created by WHW Director Davina Cooper and her staff, the drink consists of cranberry juice, orange juice, coconut water, and Cherry 7Up topped with a dollop of local honey, and garnished with a sprig of mint.

Another of the messages conveyed at Tuesday’s “Mocktails” event was that of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The “Best Over-All Mocktail Theme” went to the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) for their World Plowing Match display and their Planter’s Punch made of orange-pineapple juice, fruit punch, and 7Up.
“This drink was widely served to farmers when they came in from their fields at the end of the day,” said Kendra Fithen. “It’s an old recipe from the 1950’s, and the original drink actually had rum in it, but we’ve replaced it with 7Up.”
Other competitors at the event included the Counseling Center in West Union, Venture Productions, and GE Aviation.
Kristen Herman, representing the Counseling Center, concocted a patriotic mocktail – the Star Spangled Farm- consisting of Hawaiian Punch, Sprite, and Powerade served with a Twizzler straw.
Liz Lafferty and the staff at Venture Productions offered up a White Russian Mocktail consisting of hot coffee and heavy cream.
The team from GE Aviation in Peebles created a blend of green apple Gatorade, green Hawaiian Punch, Lemonade, and a hint of Margarita mix to make their “Sweet Sowing” mocktail with a Jolly Rancher garnish.

