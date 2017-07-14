Patty Davis, 77 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,

July 13, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in

Seaman, Ohio.

Patty was born in Cherry Fork, on June 13, 1940, the daughter of the

late Mary Purdin. Patty worked as a nurse’s aide. She attended the

Bethlehem Church of Christ, in Winchester, and was a member of the

Seaman Lioness Club.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her

husband of 57 years, Roger Davis, of Winchester; three sons, David

(Lisa) Davis, of Winchester; Mark (Terri) Davis, of Seaman; and Rob (Jo)

Davis, of Winchester; and one daughter, Amber (Gary) Lung, of

Winchester. Patty will be missed by her eleven grandchildren and five

great-grandchildren, as well as her extended church family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at

the Bethlehem Church of Christ, in Winchester, followed by burial at the

Cherry Fork Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Tom Claibourne.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from

5:00 to 8:00 on Monday evening, July 17, 2017, at the Bethlehem Church

of Christ. To sign our online guestbook, please visit

