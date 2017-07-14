David Stutz age 49 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017 at his residence. David was born August 15, 1967 the son of Roi Stutz & Rita (Waldron) Blake in West Union, Ohio. Survivors include his mother Rita Baker & Richard of Peebles, OH; father Roi Stutz of Blue Creek, OH; two sisters Pam Lewis of West Union, OH; Angel Stamper of Winchester, OH; two brother Rick Stutz of West Union, OH; J.R. Grooms of Sardina, OH; Many Aunts, Uncles, nieces & nephews; and his longtime friend Chris Andrews. Funeral services will be held Monday July 17, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. the day of the service. Family and friends can sign David’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.