Willie Lee White age 32 years of Rome, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center. Mr. White was born November 8, 1984 the son of the late Georgianna White in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Survivors include his daughter Kealee Angel White of Florida; sister Rebecca Back of Rome, OH.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.