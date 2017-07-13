Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees
Look carefully the next time you’re exploring the streets and businesses of West Union, you just might spot a colorfully painted rock decorated by a group called “Adams County Rocks.”
Adams County Rocks is a community-building group meant to inspire creativity in all ages and energize people to explore this beautiful area. Participants find rocks and paint them with designs or messages of inspiration, such as “Hope” and “Peace.” Inspiration for creative painting ideas can come from online sites such as Pinterest and Google Images, but many participants simply go with their own creativity.
Attached to the underside of each rock is a small label directing finders to visit the “Adams County Rocks” Facebook Page which gives more information about the rock-painting phenomenon and displays photos of locally-painted rocks and rock artists. Each rock is sealed in clear concrete sealant to protect it from wind, rain, and snow. The completed rocks are carefully “hidden” in plain sight in locations throughout the community, such as near police stations, libraries, and post offices. When a rock is found, the finder can either keep it or re-hide it for someone else to find. If the finder decides to keep a rock, he or she is encouraged to hide a new rock somewhere in its place. The goal is to get lots of people all across our communities painting so that there are lots of rocks to be found out there.
The “Adams County Rocks” group is open to all, of any age, and is completely free. Participants paint rocks to “hide” all over Adams County to spread joy and brighten people’s days. All participants have to do is find a rock, paint it, label it, and hide it. It is also highly recommended that rocks are sealed with weather-proof sealant before being placed outside.
Participants are asked to please keep artwork G-rated because kids love to look for and find the hidden rocks. The group encourages participants to take photos of their rocks to post on its Facebook Page. The group asks that participants be careful where they hide their rocks so that they don’t cause any damage to property (i.e. don’t hide rocks in the grass where they can damage a lawn mower or hurt someone). Don’t steal rocks from private property or from someone’s landscaping and don’t trespass.
For more information about Adams County Rocks, please visit their Facebook Page.

