Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’

Look carefully the next time you’re exploring the streets and businesses of West Union, you just might spot a colorfully painted rock decorated by a group called “Adams County Rocks.”

Adams County Rocks is a community-building group meant to inspire creativity in all ages and energize people to explore this beautiful area. Participants find rocks and paint them with designs or messages of inspiration, such as “Hope” and “Peace.” Inspiration for creative painting ideas can come from online sites such as Pinterest and Google Images, but many participants simply go with their own creativity.

Attached to the underside of each rock is a small label directing finders to visit the “Adams County Rocks” Facebook Page which gives more information about the rock-painting phenomenon and displays photos of locally-painted rocks and rock artists. Each rock is sealed in clear concrete sealant to protect it from wind, rain, and snow. The completed rocks are carefully “hidden” in plain sight in locations throughout the community, such as near police stations, libraries, and post offices. When a rock is found, the finder can either keep it or re-hide it for someone else to find. If the finder decides to keep a rock, he or she is encouraged to hide a new rock somewhere in its place. The goal is to get lots of people all across our communities painting so that there are lots of rocks to be found out there.

The “Adams County Rocks” group is open to all, of any age, and is completely free. Participants paint rocks to “hide” all over Adams County to spread joy and brighten people’s days. All participants have to do is find a rock, paint it, label it, and hide it. It is also highly recommended that rocks are sealed with weather-proof sealant before being placed outside.

Participants are asked to please keep artwork G-rated because kids love to look for and find the hidden rocks. The group encourages participants to take photos of their rocks to post on its Facebook Page. The group asks that participants be careful where they hide their rocks so that they don’t cause any damage to property (i.e. don’t hide rocks in the grass where they can damage a lawn mower or hurt someone). Don’t steal rocks from private property or from someone’s landscaping and don’t trespass.

For more information about Adams County Rocks, please visit their Facebook Page.