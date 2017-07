David A Presley, 72, of Manchester, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born March 19, 1945 to the late Albert and Viola (Collins) Presley in Portsmouth, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the New Beginnings Church in Manchester. The family will receive friends and family at 11 a.m. until the time of service. The Wilson Home for Funerals is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to the New Beginnings Church.