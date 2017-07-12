Connie Greene

Connie (Holsinger) Greene, 62, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the Adams County Manor Nursing Center in West Union. She was born September 9, 1954 in Blue Creek, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Pauline (Kerr) Grooms; her first husband, Robert Holsinger; brother, Jim Grooms, and sisters, Carolyn Royster and Sue Grooms.

Connie is survived by her husband, Mel Greene of West Union; one step daughter, Christina Greene of Dayton; two step sons: Chris (Whitney) Greene of Mt. Orab and Joseph Greene of West Union; seven grandchildren, and one nephew, Terry Grooms. Connie was a homemaker. She was the Pastor of the Wings of Healing and Holiness Church in West Union until her health began to fail. She had worked at Mikey’s Restaurant in West Union for 24 years.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wings of Healing and Holiness Church, c/o Pastor Mel Greene, 393 Earthwood Lane, West Union, Ohio 45693. Visitation is Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 5 until 7pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is Wednesday at 11 am at the funeral home, with Pastor Mel Greene officiating. Burial will be at East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.