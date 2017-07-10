Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships
White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Mr. J.J. Whitley of West Union decided to go straight to the top with his pleas for help for Adams County with the impending power plant closures. Whitley send President Donald Trump a subscription to The People’s Defender and also wrote the President letters describing the sutuation.

Local WWII vet sends Trump subscription asking him to save power plants, 700 jobs – 

Story and photo by Patricia Beech – 

When J.J. Whitley of West Union, a veteran of World War II, walked into the Defender offices recently to purchase a year’s subscription, Amber Dryden-Grooms, the Defender’s Circulation and Classified Representative, said she was surprised when he requested the papers be sent to President Donald Trump at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue inWashington DC.
“The Defender staff offered to cover the cost, but Mr. Whitley insisted on paying. He said “I’ll buy the first year, and you can buy the next seven,” according to Grooms.
Like many people in Adams County, Mr. Whitley, who turned 90 on July 4, was shocked when he learned that DP&L planned to stop all operation at the J.M. Stuart and Killen power plants in Manchester. He decide to go straight to the top for a solution.
“When I saw it in the Defender that the power plants were going to close, I thought 700 lost jobs might perk his interest so I tore that front page out and I sent it to the President,” said Whitley.
Mr. Whitley included a letter with the news clipping. He wrote, “It’s coal, it’s jobs, and it’s our tax base”.
“I encouraged President Trump to do something about it,” Mr. Whitley said. “Because I didn’t feel like anyone else could do anything about it, but he might.”
When the Defender published a second article detailing the agreement between the Sierra Club and DP&L calling for the closing of the two coal-fired plants, Mr. Whitley once again sent the story and a second letter to the president.
“I told him, ‘I’ve bought you a year’s subscription to our local paper, The People’s Defender’, so he would know what was going on here in our county.”
A short time later, Mr. Whitley received a response from the president which read:
“Thank you for your thoughtful suggestion on how to address important issues facing our nation. I am honored to work on behalf of all Americans to grow our economy, protect our citizens, and strengthen American leadership around the world. When America is united, there is no challenge too great. Together we will prosper, and we will get the job done. Thank you again for your suggestion. Sincerely, Donald Trump.”
Mr. Whitley said he was unsure which of his letters the president was answering.
“He’s got a lot going on right now, but unless the president intervenes we’re up the creek,” he said. “I hope he will intervene. If we could sit down and talk to him face to face, I think he would, but he’s got so much going on now. He ran against the Democrats and the establishment. I saw an awful lot of Trump signs all over the county, but I saw very few Clinton signs. We’re part of the ‘fly over country’ that put him in office, and he knows it. I think if we had a way to communicate with him we could convince him to intervene and do something for us because the loss of the plants is going to be devastating for this county.”

