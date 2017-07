Robert Lester Boone, 64, of Manchester, Ohio died at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Kentucky on July 8, 2017 surrounded by his family. He was born August 28, 1952 in Sandusky, Ohio the son of Robert Boone and Joan (Allen) Boone.

Per the family’s request, services for Bobby will remain private.

Memorials may be made in Robert’s name to Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056).

Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com