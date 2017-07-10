Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships
Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display

Grand Marshals Bonnie Harover and Gary McClellan pause for the playing of the National Anthem during the West Union Fourth of July Parade

Annual event draws large crowd to streets of West Union – 

Story by Patricia Beech – 
Photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Overcast skies and the threat of rain failed to dim enthusiasm for Tuesday’s Independence Day Parade in West Union. The annual event, sponsored by the West Union Lions Club, celebrated America’s 241st birthday.
Crowds lined the parade route waving flags and cheering as floats, tractors, Scouts, and politicians rolled slowly along Main Street, led by Grand Marshals Gary McClellan and Bonnie Harover.
“This is what’s great about small town America,” said Lions Club member Stephen Caraway. “Neighbors, friends, and family coming together, lining the streets of this village to celebrate our independence.”
Spectator Lana Stamper of West Union said she thought the parade provided an opportunity to honor our country and focus on the things that unite us.

Every year it is a different theme for the float entry from White Farm and this time it was to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War I.

“I believe it’s really important to have Independence Day parades,” said Stamper. “Our country is still the greatest in the world, no matter what your politics are, it’s still the greatest.” Stamper attended the parade with her husband Stephen, an ex-Marine and member of the Adams County Honor Guard.
Jamie Napper, who attended the parade with her husband and mother-in-law, agreed with Stamper’s unifying message, “It’s wonderful to see the whole community out. Everybody’s happy, everybody has come together, we need this, it’s a shame we can’t have something like this every day.”
The winning entries for the 2017 parade were: the Roy Gabbert Float for Best Business; the Liberty Farmers 4-H Club for Best Youth entry; Russ Grooms for Best Car entry; the West Union First Baptist Church for Best Church entry; the Board of Developmental Disabilities for Best General Entry; and White Farm for Best In Parade.
The White Farm Float always generates considerable anticipation among the spectators, wondering what theme will be presented.
“We’ve been coming to this parade as long as I can remember,” said Napper. “We really look forward to the White’s float because it’s something different every year, and it’s always great.”
Eric White says patriotism is the motivation behind his family’s contribution to the parade.

One thing about a parade, it always is a happy time for all generations.

“Celebrating our independence and the origin of our country is really important for all of us,” White said, adding, “All of the people who participate in our democracy should celebrate this holiday.”
This year the family chose to honor the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I. Led by fully uniformed WWI soldiers on horseback, their float featured a life-size, olive green WWI fighter plane constructed of wood and heavy-duty woven plastic.
“Most people no longer recognize the monumental changes brought about by World War I,” said White, who designed and built the bi-plane. ” That war brought America out of its isolationism, and it was the origin of our modern military and of our global involvement.”
Caraway, who served as emcee for the event, declared the 2017 parade “one of the biggest and best”.
“This parade is one of West Union’s longest running traditions,” he said. “We’re grateful for all the community support, that’s what makes this parade so successful every year.”

