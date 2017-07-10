Esther C Malone

Esther Charlene Malone age 81 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center. Mrs. Malone was born August 21, 1935 the daughter of the late Thomas and Blanche (Cooper) Wills in Lewis County, KY. Besides her parents Mrs. Malone was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Malone, son Tony Malone, brothers Carole and Pete Wills, and sister Genarose Fry.

Survivors include two daughters Pat Bradford and Russell of West Union, OH; Jennifer Fetter and Chuck of West Union, OH; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday July 13, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Jack Arrasmith officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the day of the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Hope. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Malone’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com