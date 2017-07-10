Elizabeth A Gifford

Elizabeth Ann Gifford, 70, of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Adams County Manor Nursing Center in West Union. She was born July 24, 1946 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Virginia (Wamsley) Gifford.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Georgia Gifford of West Union; brothers, Ted Gifford and David (Shelley) Gifford both of West Union; niece, Ashley Gifford of Dayton; nephew, Nolan (Meagan) Gifford of West Union, great niece, Jaylee and great nephew, Jordan.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693. Visitation is Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 11 am until 1 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at 1 pm with Pastor John Gowdy officiating. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.