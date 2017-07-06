Tom White age 72 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at his residence. Mr. White was born January 8, 1945 the son of the late William and Louise (Frances) White in Liberty Township, Ohio. Besides his parents Tom was preceded in death by a grandson Tanner Mitchell.

Survivors include his son Brad White and Shannon of Manchester, OH; daughter Sarah Mitchell and Ty of Manchester, OH; four brothers Ben White of Manchester, OH; Bud White of Mechanicsburg, OH; Mack White of Chicago, IL; Doug White of Manchester, OH; three grandchildren Zander White, Casen White and Kelby Mitchell.

Following cremation memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Noon at the Manchester United Methodist Church with Darrell Myers officiating.

Military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. A time of fellowship will follow at the church.

Memorials can be made to the Tom White Memorial Complex C/O Adams County Agricultural Society P.O. Box 548 West Union, Ohio 45693.

