Ivan H Copas, 86 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman Ohio.

Ivan was born in Peebles, Ohio, on November 23, 1930, the son of the late Chester Copas and Opal Brooks Copas. Ivan served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He attended the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union; he worked as a technician for General Electric.

In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by first wife, Pat Lykins Copas, and his son, Lance Copas. Ivan is survived by his wife, Joan Leforce; four stepdaughters, Vicky Garmin, of Belfast; Lisa Lewis, of Buford; Cindy Amiott, of Winchester; and Kelly Puckett, of Buford; a daughter-in-law, Carol Copas; and three grandchildren, Tricia

Copas, Jon (Amber) Copas, and Matt Copas.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, July 7, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with Dan Harrison officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service, at the funeral home.

According to Ivan’s wishes, he is to be cremated. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhome s.com