Paul Minton, 82 years, of Seaman, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at his residence.

Paul was born in Tazewell, Virginia, on April 3, 1935, the son of the late Nathan Minton and Hallie Rasnake Minton.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his stepmother, Thelma Minton, who had raised him from the time he was two years old. He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Guy, Arthur, Lee, Clarence, Howard, and Roy Minton. Paul was also preceded in death by six sisters, Lucy Hinkle, Thelma Minton, Trula Frye, Lassie Ray, Lena Harmon, and Edna Belcher

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Emma Craicraft Minton, whom he married on July 1, 1961; and three daughters, Gail Potts, of Seaman; Mary (David) McRoberts, of Winchester; and Cassandra (Michael) McCormick, of Seaman. Paul is also survived by four brothers, Curtis Minton and Steve Minton, both of Virginia; Pete Minton, of Alabama, and Joe Minton, of Tennessee; as well as five sisters, Margaret Poteat, Lola Dean, Rosa Harrison, Elaine Minton, and Debbie Chapman, all of Tennessee. Paul will be missed by his twelve grandchildren and fourteen

great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 7, 2017, at the Countryside Church of Christ, in the community of Seaman, with burial to follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery, Seaman, with Hannum Taylor and Gene Toole officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 until 8:00 Thursday evening, at the Countryside Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Emma Minton, at 3303 State Route 770, Seaman, Ohio 45697, to assist in funeral expenses.

