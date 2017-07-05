Jessica A Edmisten

Jessica Ann (Fisher) Edmisten, 31, of Manchester, Ohio died Thursday, June 29, 2017 at her home. She was born on November 12, 1985 in Port Charlotte, FL to Dennis and Velora (McCown) Fisher.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 7 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Jack Arrasmith will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The family requests Donations to be made to Wilson Home for Funerals to help with the cost of the arrangements.

