Kathleen Lewis

Kathleen (Kepp) Lewis, 82, of Lynx, Ohio passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born February 15, 1935 in Stout, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noble and Lydia (Blanton) Kepp, son, Thomas Lewis, and grandson, James Lewis.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Thomas Lewis of Lynx; daughter, Tammy (Larry) Jenkins of Belleville, West Virginia; five sons: Steve (Barb) Lewis of Lynx, Kenneth (Leann) Lewis of West Union, Jimmy (Pam) Lewis of Manchester, Joe (J.J.) Lewis of Goshen, and Jerry (Chelsea) Lewis of Sinking Springs; eight grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and a host of friends and extended family. Kathleen was a homemaker. She was a member of the East Liberty Church in Lynx.

A private graveside service was held on Monday, July 3, 2017 at the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, with Pastor Dennis Grooms officiating. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.