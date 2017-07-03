Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly
Written by Patricia Beech
Part of the agreement for prisoners to be part of the workhouse is that they must work to help pay for their time.

Drug epidemic forces communities to find incarceration alternatives – 

Story and photo by Patricia Beech – 

Local jails traditionally incarcerated the drunk and disorderly people awaiting trial, and those who needed to be removed from society for breaking the law. In recent years, however, jail populations across the country have skyrocketed, fueled by widespread heroin and opioid addiction – a trend that shows no sign of slowing.
In response, many communities are turning to incarceration alternatives to cope with the soaring number of prisoners.
The Adams County hail has space for only 38 prisoners, yet the average daily number of inmates routinely eclipses 70, and the majority are drug-related, nonviolent offenses, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.
“In a perfect world, we’d have the money to build a new jail that could hold all these prisoners, but even then, we wouldn’t have the money to operate it – so that’s off the table.”
During the past three years overcrowded conditions in the county jail has required that excess prisoners be transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail – a five-hour round trip. The cost to the county – $471,000 plus $300,000 for medical treatment of prisoners in both facilities.
Rogers says the closing of the county’s power plants has brought a new urgency to the problem of overcrowding at the jail.
“We can live in a dream world and act like we have money to cover these costs, but there is a day of reckoning, so we have to do everything we can to save money.”
To address the problem, county leaders, in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office, established a workhouse on Cross Road off State Rte. 247 near the Salamon Airport.
The facility houses only prisoners convicted of non-violent misdemeanors and non-violent low-level felonies such as failure to pay child support; failure to appear in court; possession of drug paraphanelia, and possession of small amounts of drugs. Prisoners who cannot afford to post bond may also be housed at the facility, with a judge’s permission, until they pay for their bond.
Prisoners who have jobs are placed on the work release program and are randomly drug-tested when they return to the facility at the end of their work day. Any work furlough prisoner producing positive results is returned to the county jail. Work furlough prisoners must also pay a percentage of their wages to the workhouse to cover the cost of incarceration.
Prisoners may also be granted medical furloughs for doctor appointments, which frees the county from responsibility for the inmate’s medical bills.
A complete criminal history is conducted to determine which prisoners may be housed at the facility. Prisoners whose sentence exceeds six months are not eligible.
According to Sheriff Rogers, incarceration at the workhouse facility is voluntary and inmates must agree to work.
“They mow, clean up roads, do garden work, wash their own clothes, and prepare their own meals with food we provide to them.”
The facility also provides six part-time, in-county jobs. “If we’re going to spend that kind of money at Southeastern, I think we’re better off to spend it here by creating jobs,” says Rogers.
The facility also offers church services on Sunday, allows each prisoner a visitor once a week for 30 minutes, and counselors are permitted to visit prisoners.
Any prisoner who walks away from the facility is charged with escaping and will face time in prison.

