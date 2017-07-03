Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly
West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play

Written by Mark Carpenter
West Union pitcher Tegan Knox, right, wins the race to first base to retire North Adams runner Colin Tolle for the final out in a 5-2 win for the Dragons in the 10U baseball tourney.

Three-run third inning is the difference – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Postseason baseball action came to Peebles on Wednesday night with a 10U battle between West Union 2 and North Adams 1, with both teams looking to advance to the tourney semi-finals. West Union had knocked off Whiteoak in the opening round, while North Adams had moved to the quarters with a win over West Union 1.
The rules in 10U baseball have their own quirks, with no walks and no stolen bases, so if a pitcher throws four balls to a batter, a coach comes to the field to throw three pitches to finish off the at-bat with either a strikeout or a ball put in play. Pitchers are also on a pitch count, limited to 60 per night, and throwing from a mound 42 feet from home plate.
The West Union squad came into the game on a roll, with an eight-game winning streak, but after going down in order in the top of the first, they saw North Adams take an early lead in the bottom half.
With Elijah Gaffin on the mound for the Dragons, North Adams loaded the bases on infield hits by Kaleb Eldridge, Cooper Roush, and Colin Tolle. The first run of the game came home when Cashton Hupp was hit by a pitch to force home Eldridge and Roush raced across when Brayden Hodge reached on an error to make it 2-0 after one inning.
West Union got one of those runs back in the top of the second. After a nice play by Devils’ shortstop Roush to record the frame’s first out, Trey Grooms and Kenyen Copas reached on infield hits and one out later, a base hit to left off the bat of Landon Campbell cut the North Adams lead in half.

North Adams’ Gage Wilson watches a high one go by as West Union catcher Carter Hall goes high to snag the pitch in action from Wednesday’s 10U tournament.

With one out in the bottom of the second, southpaw Tegan Knox came in to pitch for the Dragons and he held North Adams scoreless, setting up a decisive top of the third inning for the West Union offense.
With one out, Tanner Rolfe and Knox reached on errors and when Gaffin hit a ground ball on the infield, a throwing error allowed Rolfe to slide home with the tying run. One out later with his Dad on to coach-pitch, Conner Scrivner drove a base hit to left that scored Knox and Gaffin to give the young Dragons a 4-2 advantage. Cooper Roush came on to pitch for the Devils and recorded a strike out of Braden Taylor to end the inning.
North Adams had a golden opportunity to score in their half of the third when Tolle led off the inning with a triple to left-center field, but he was left stranded as the next three hitters were retired.
In the top of the fourth the Dragons capitalized on the same opportunity that their opponent had squandered. Campbell led off with a three-bagger inside the first base line and into right field and came home on an RBI groundout by Hunter Dearth to give West Union a 5-2 lead.
North Adams went down in order in the bottom of the fourth as did West Union in the top of the fifth, bringing the Devils to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with one more chance to keep their season alive.
With the lefty Knox on the mound for the Dragons, Dalton Pence grounded out back to the mound, Roush went down swinging, and Toole hit a roller down the first base line that Knox picked up and took to the bag himself for the final out in a three-run West Union victory.
The Dragons, coached by Mike Knox, Matt Scrivner, and Brad Rolfe, improved to 9-4 on the season and celebrated their win in a unique way, grabbing scissors and starting the process of clipping off Coach Scrivner’s beard as their reward.  (This is a corrected version of the story that appeared in the July 2 edition of The People’s Defender.)

West Union’s Tanner Rolfe ducks under a high pitch as North Adams backstop Brayden Hodge reaches to haul in the errant pitch in action from the June 28 10U baseball tournament in Peebles.

 

