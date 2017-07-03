Summer ball winds down for local squads

Eastern Brown hosts Girls Shootout –

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

As the end of the month of June winds down, so does the summer basketball action for all of the local girls and boys teams. After using up their allotted 10 days of coaching in June, the teams now enter the OHSAA “dead period” as upcoming fall sports begin to dot the schedule.

The final shootout that any Adams County girls teams participated in was at Eastern Brown on Friday, June 23 as the Lady Warriors put on a solid event, hosting 10 different teams. Those teams included Coach J.R. Kirker and his West Union Lady Dragons, Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils, and Coach Tony Williams and his North Adams Lady Devils JV squad.

The format for the shootout was two 16-minute halves, with the usual running clock, and between these games the Lady Warriors hosted what is known as an “Overtime Tournament”, where teams start with a tie score and then play four minutes, simulating a regular season overtime. Coach Davis and the Lady Devils earned new t-shirts by winning the OT tourney, knocking off Southeastern Ross, Minford, and then host Eastern Brown in the final game when Lakyn Hupp hit a free throw in sudden death to win it for North Adams.

Coach Kirker and his Lady Dragons played three times during the afternoon, topping Coach Williams and North Adams, knocking off Eastern Brown 2, and then falling to the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers.

The JV Lady Devils lost to the Williamsburg varsity squad, the West Union varsity squad, but salvaged one win with a victory over the Eastern Brown JV.

After having a rather dismal morning and losing to Minford and Williamsburg, the varsity Lady Devils picked up a win over Bethel-Tate and then later faced off in one of the more intriguing match ups of the day, a rematch of last year’s Southeast District Division III Championship game with the Alexander Lady Spartans. Alexander won that contest, so the Lady Devils had a bit of revenge in the back of their minds, even if it was just a summer shootout.

The Lady Spartans led 18-13 at the intermission, but the North Adams girls rallied in the second half, getting three-pointers from Abbi Stacy and Brooklyn Wylie to pull closer and then baskets by Delaney Harper and Wylie capped a 10-0 run that gave the Lady Devils a lead.

A nice assist by Grace McDowell resulted in a bucket for Avery Harper and a Taylor Hesler steal and score wrapped up a 36-31 win for North Adams.