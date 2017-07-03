Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly
Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
One of the match ups at last Friday’s Girls Shootout at Eastern Brown saw West Union battling North Adams in an all Adams County competition.

Eastern Brown hosts Girls Shootout – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

As the end of the month of June winds down, so does the summer basketball action for all of the local girls and boys teams. After using up their allotted 10 days of coaching in June, the teams now enter the OHSAA “dead period” as upcoming fall sports begin to dot the schedule.
The final shootout that any Adams County girls teams participated in was at Eastern Brown on Friday, June 23 as the Lady Warriors put on a solid event, hosting 10 different teams. Those teams included Coach J.R. Kirker and his West Union Lady Dragons, Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils, and Coach Tony Williams and his North Adams Lady Devils JV squad.
The format for the shootout was two 16-minute halves, with the usual running clock, and between these games the Lady Warriors hosted what is known as an “Overtime Tournament”, where teams start with a tie score and then play four minutes, simulating a regular season overtime. Coach Davis and the Lady Devils earned new t-shirts by winning the OT tourney, knocking off Southeastern Ross, Minford, and then host Eastern Brown in the final game when Lakyn Hupp hit a free throw in sudden death to win it for North Adams.
Coach Kirker and his Lady Dragons played three times during the afternoon, topping Coach Williams and North Adams, knocking off Eastern Brown 2, and then falling to the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers.

West Union’s MacKenzie Bickett goes up for a layup in action from last Friday’s shootout at Eastern Brown.

The JV Lady Devils lost to the Williamsburg varsity squad, the West Union varsity squad, but salvaged one win with a victory over the Eastern Brown JV.
After having a rather dismal morning and losing to Minford and Williamsburg, the varsity Lady Devils picked up a win over Bethel-Tate and then later faced off in one of the more intriguing match ups of the day, a rematch of last year’s Southeast District Division III Championship game with the Alexander Lady Spartans. Alexander won that contest, so the Lady Devils had a bit of revenge in the back of their minds, even if it was just a summer shootout.
The Lady Spartans led 18-13 at the intermission, but the North Adams girls rallied in the second half, getting three-pointers from Abbi Stacy and Brooklyn Wylie to pull closer and then baskets by Delaney Harper and Wylie capped a 10-0 run that gave the Lady Devils a lead.
A nice assist by Grace McDowell resulted in a bucket for Avery Harper and a Taylor Hesler steal and score wrapped up a 36-31 win for North Adams.

 

 

 

