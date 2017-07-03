Submit your Knothole team photos!

It’s the time of year again when all of the Knothole baseball and softball seasons have ended and we would love to publish your team photos in the sports pages of The People’s Defender.

Here are the criteria for getting your team photo published:

1. Give the team name and sponsors.

2. Identify, with names spelled correctly, everyone in the photo, players and coaches.

3. Tell what level the team plays at, for example, “B” ball.

4. E-mail the photo to mcarpenter@peoplesdefender.com in jpg format. Don’t Facebook the photo to us, an email brings much better quality in the paper.

5. If possible, give the team’s final record for the season.

Look for your team photos in either an upcoming Wednesday or weekend editions of The People’s Defender.