Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly
Sports

“It’s been a real community effort”

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
In his familiar spot behind the plate, Jason McElwee estimates that he umpires between 60-70 games each summer.

McElwee stepping down as president of PYSO – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

It was a decision made 11 years ago that turned out to be a pretty good one for both Jason McElwee and youth sports in Peebles. It was 11 years ago that McElwee took the position of the President of the Peebles Youth Sports Organization and 11 years later, he has made the decision to step down.
“I had been coaching my oldest son Joe for a year in the organization when Dave Stephens approached me in 2006 about him stepping down as president and me possibly taking over,” says McElwee. “I told him I had reservations about taking over the duties and whether I was up to the task or not and it was kind of forgotten until he approached me again and collectively, my wife and I decided that I’d take the position and the rest is history as they say.”
Recently, McElwee made the decision that it was time for him to leave the president’s position and hand the reins over to someone else, though that someone else has yet to be found.
“We’ve accomplished a lot in 11 years, our kids have both grown and left the organization, and we just thought it was time for a change and some new blood to keep things moving in the right direction. We have been searching for the last year and a half for a replacement and we’re hoping to find someone to make an easy transition but so far no one has stepped up.”
Very few on the outside realize all the responsibilities of a person in charge of a youth sports organization.
“Our season pretty much runs all-year round,” says McElwee. “We’ll start working on sign-ups in January and the actual sign-ups start the first week of March. Then we sort through the sign-ups, put the teams together, verify and find coaches, and then all of the coach’s meetings start where we get them ready with equipment and schedules. Then you are into the actual ball season with 10 acres of grass to cut and three ball fields to prep and get ready and we usually average around 100-130 regular season games a year in Peebles.”
“One thing the Peebles coaches have going for them that many others do not is that myself and my family prepare the fields for them every night. The field is set up and waiting for the coaches when they show up.”
McElwee is also the one responsible for making the call on those rainy days, play or not play. “I always tell my coaches that if they don’t hear from me, plan on playing every night.”
Over the 11-year span, there are a number of things that McElwee and his organization have accomplished that he will take with him with pride.
“When we started, all the land we used was still school property (the old Peebles High School grounds) and with the help of Holly Johnson at Adams County Economic Development, we were able to get grant money to purchase the property with the help of the Peebles Village Council,” said McElwee. “We went to work on revamping three fields and I’m just really glad that we were able to lock in a place where the kids can play baseball, softball, soccer, and football and now with the addition of basketball courts this summer, I wanted to be sure they had a place to play for years to come.”

Jason McElwee, left, who is stepping down as president of the PYSO, was honored before a game last week, by Peebles 14U head coach Jay Mahan.

One thing that any good leader needs is a lot of good help and McElwee says that he has many people on that list.
“Ben and Keilani Stone have been there for probably 10 of the 11 years and then there’s Michael and Melanie Rayburn who have been with me the entire 11 years. Keven and Kathy Behr always help out at the ball park and the people of the community like Debbie Ryan and Holly Johnson helping with grants and Leeann Puckett from GE working with us to get the playground was great. Hardy Wallingford has done numerous jobs for us and Paul Worley helped us get the funding for the Veteran’s Memorial Flag site which I think really brought something to the park. It’s been a real community effort throughout the whole 11 years.”
One of the sacrifices that the leader of such a youth organization makes is the loss of time with his family, but McElwee solved that, he just brought his family to the park with him.
“My youngest daughter is a sophomore in high school and she told me recently that she can’t remember a time when we weren’t part of the ball park,” McElwee says. “Our kids have grown up there and my wife Beth is in the concession stand seven days a week. While the kids help cut grass or line fields, or umpiring. It’s been a part of our life for so long that they really don’t know anything else.”
If you go the ball field in Peebles and you are looking for McElwee, chances are you will find him in a familiar spot-wearing a mask, chest protector, and shin guards-and calling balls and strikes from behind the plate.
“My umpiring began as a thing of necessity,” says McElwee. “We always tried to employ high school kids as umpires but sometimes they wouldn’t show up so I started out filling in and it became something that I really enjoyed and I will umpire every chance I get. I guess that I probably umpire 60-70 games a summer.”
As previously mentioned, no replacement for McElwee has stepped forward, but if anyone does, the current president has some good advice for them.
“It takes real dedication to keep everything going and it really is a full-time job and it’s a thankless job too. You have to be in it for the right reasons, doing it for the kids and the betterment of the community. Do that and you will be fine.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved