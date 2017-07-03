Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly
Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout

Written by Peoples Defender
On Saturday afternoon, North Adams faced off with Georgetown as part of the Eastern Brown Summer Shootout for varsity soccer girls.

Lady Devils, Lady Dragons participate in two-day event – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Fall sports are just around the corner and an annual preparation took place on June 24 and 25 as the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors hosted their annual Summer Shootout for girls varsity soccer squads.
Five teams participated in the Saturday and Sunday event, including two from Adams County, the North Adams Lady Devils and the West Union Lady Dragons. Also besides the host Lady Warriors, the shootout included the Georgetown Lady G-Men and the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers.
After Friday night’s torrential downpours, the Saturday start times were pushed back an hour, but the action still took place on a pair of soggy fields.

A combined team of players from West Union, Peebles, and Eastern Brown battle Bethel-Tate during last weekend’s Eastern Brown Summer Shootout.

Coach Kevin Hunter and his Lady Dragons were plagued by what plagues many a summer team, and that is players involved in other activities. Coach Hunter did a little borrowing from Peebles and Eastern Brown to compose a full squad. In their four games, the Lady Dragons fell to North Adams 6-0, Bethel-Tate 4-0, Georgetown 3-1, and then ended with a 9-3 win over Eastern Brown.
The Lady Devils from North Adams were missing their head coach as Dave D’Avignon was on his way home from a vacation trip, so the North Adams girls were headed by Morgan Hendrickson. After defeating West Union in their first Saturday contest, the Lady Devils fell in a rather feisty battle with Georgetown. Coming back on Sunday, the North Adams girls tied Bethel-Tate 1-1 and then defeated the host Lady Warriors 5-4.
Soccer practices all over the county will amp up after the first of August, with the regular season beginning at the end of that month.

