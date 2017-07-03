Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout

Lady Devils, Lady Dragons participate in two-day event –

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

Fall sports are just around the corner and an annual preparation took place on June 24 and 25 as the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors hosted their annual Summer Shootout for girls varsity soccer squads.

Five teams participated in the Saturday and Sunday event, including two from Adams County, the North Adams Lady Devils and the West Union Lady Dragons. Also besides the host Lady Warriors, the shootout included the Georgetown Lady G-Men and the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers.

After Friday night’s torrential downpours, the Saturday start times were pushed back an hour, but the action still took place on a pair of soggy fields.

Coach Kevin Hunter and his Lady Dragons were plagued by what plagues many a summer team, and that is players involved in other activities. Coach Hunter did a little borrowing from Peebles and Eastern Brown to compose a full squad. In their four games, the Lady Dragons fell to North Adams 6-0, Bethel-Tate 4-0, Georgetown 3-1, and then ended with a 9-3 win over Eastern Brown.

The Lady Devils from North Adams were missing their head coach as Dave D’Avignon was on his way home from a vacation trip, so the North Adams girls were headed by Morgan Hendrickson. After defeating West Union in their first Saturday contest, the Lady Devils fell in a rather feisty battle with Georgetown. Coming back on Sunday, the North Adams girls tied Bethel-Tate 1-1 and then defeated the host Lady Warriors 5-4.

Soccer practices all over the county will amp up after the first of August, with the regular season beginning at the end of that month.