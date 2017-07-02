Ricky A Smith

Ricky Allan Smith, 62, of Manchester, Ohio passed away at his home on July 1, 2017. Ricky was born on August 10, 1954 the son of Clyde Elmer Smith and Darlene (Jones) Smith. He was a carpenter for many years and

was a member of the Carpenter’s Union.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Terry Smith and Barry Smith; and his sister-in-law, Cindy Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie (Hackworth) Smith; his daughters, Desiree (Tad) Mitchell of West Union, Ohio and Shannon (Chaz) Mack of Manchester, Ohio; his sister, Vickie (Danny) Watson of Winchester, Ohio; his grandchildren, Raelin McKenzie, Raevin McKileigh, Konner, and Anberlyn; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral for Ricky will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will take place at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

