Dean McClellan, 88 years of Seaman, passed away on Wednesday June 28, 2017 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown.

He was born in Seaman, Ohio on November 11, 1928, the son of the late Walter and Nancy (Rabb) McClellan. Besides his parents, he was also preceded by his wife, Dorothy (Post) McClellan on February 3, 2001, four brothers, Hoyt, Craig, Horace and Samuel McClellan and sister, Maxine Satterfield.

Dean served in the United States Army, was a member of the American Legion #633, Seaman’s Lion Club, attended the Seaman United Presbyterian Church, Adams County Country Club, Adams County Honor Guard, Scott Township Trustee and retired from USPS.

Dean is survived by his wife, Lea Jane Foster-McClellan, five sons, Douglas (Kim) McClellan of Seaman, Danny (Karen) McClellan of Sardinia, Dennis (Julie) McClellan of Seaman, David (Terri) of West Chester and Darin (Marta) McClellan of Maineville, two daughters, Dawn (David) Rothwell of Seaman and Diana (Jody) Young of Winchester, sister, Nanelle Guthrie of Greenville, 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Sunday July 2, 2017 at the Wallace-Thompson Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 12:00 PM until time of services on Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the Seaman United Presbyterian Church or to the Seaman Lions Club.

