Ruby O. Shell, 95, of Medina, entered into rest June 29, 2017. She was born in Liberty Township on July 30, 1921, to the late Ernest and Luna (Blake) McNeil. Ruby was an elementary school teacher with Findlay City Schools for 25 years. She had a deep love for the Lord and her family. Ruby will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by her extended family and loving friends.

Ruby is survived by her children Janet Shell, Mary Jane (Jeff) Kolodziej, Roger (Kathe Hannauer) Shell; sister Jane (Howard) Frame; niece Jennifer (Mike) Lykins; and great-niece Erin Lykins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Ralph E. Shell. Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Psalmist Global – Ralph and Ruby Shell Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1114 N. Court St. #192 Medina, OH 44256.

