Caroline E Fulton

Caroline Elizabeth Fulton, 70 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the her residence, in Peebles, Ohio.

Caroline was born in California, on September 28, 1946, the daughter of the late William Wood and Virginia Jones Wood. Caroline worked as a registered nurse for Clinton Memorial Hospital. She was a past employee of the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by a daughter, Tena Fulton Seeling, and her brother, William Wood. She is survived by her husband, Tom Fulton, of Peebles; a son, Jamie (Katie) Barton, of Hillsboro; and four daughters, Sheri Barton, of Hillsboro; Tammy Landrum, of Sydney; Tracey (Doug) Perdue, of Clarksville, Ohio; and Fabi (Tate) Taylor, of Grove City. She is also survived by two sisters, Louise Klopfenstein, of California; and Susan (Gary) Bickett, of Celina, Ohio; three brothers-in-law, Bob (Libby) Fulton, of Hillsboro; Glenn (Sandy) Fulton, of Peebles; Phil (Sharon) Fulton, of Peebles; two sisters-in-law, Sally (Gary) McDaniel, of Peebles; and

Susie (Wayne) Ross, of Waverly. Caroline will be missed by her thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, July 3, 2017, at the Union Hill Church in Peebles, followed by burial at the Locust Grove Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Phil Fulton.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from

5:00 to 8:00 on Sunday evening, July 2, 2017, at the Union Hill Church.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhome s.com