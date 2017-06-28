Mary K Hilterbran

Mary Kay Hilterbran, 93, of Manchester, Ohio died Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Mary was born on July 4, 1923, the daughter of the late Everett and Elizabeth (Gallaher) Tucker. She retired from Hercules Pants Factory

and attended the Manchester United Methodist Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Hilterbran, and her parents. She is survived by her siblings, Juanita Hilterbran, Everett (Juanita) Tucker, Jr., Bernice Epling, Dolly (Howard) Stanley, and Henrietta Holbert; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral for Mary will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

