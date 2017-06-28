Marcia R Baldwin

Marcia Renee Baldwin, 56, wife, mother and dear friend of all, peacefully joined Heaven’s angels on June 26, 2017 surrounded by her loved ones.

Marcia’s greatest passions were her family and friends. She sought to instill a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends, and the power of kindness. She was an avid traveler where she would spend time with the love of her life, Freddie Cunningham, taking in all the world has to offer. Whenever possible, you would find her at her happy place, Dog Island, Florida, holding a fishing pole with her toes in the sand.

She was a master chef in the kitchen, cooking Dungeness crab or three types of turkey at Thanksgiving, making sure everyone was full of food and love. During football season you would hear her yelling “Whoodey” and rooting for her Cincinnati Bengals.

Marcia worked for Dayton Power & Light for 36 years as a power systems mechanic. She was a master of her craft.

Marcia is survived by her soulmate and love of her life Freddie Cunningham, mother and father Betty and Fred Sneed, her son Casey Baldwin and wife Shonna, sons Dwight Cunningham and fiancée Nikki, daughters Apryll and Tyger Cunningham, Sonya Frey and husband John, Charles Thomas and girlfriend Jeana and, most importantly her

grandchildren including fur grandbabies, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and very special extended family.

A celebration of her life and memorial service will be held at Brell and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11 am – 2 pm with a small service starting at 1pm.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com