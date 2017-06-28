Juanita N Lewis

Juanita Nell Lewis age 88 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the SOMC Hospice of Hope. Mrs. Lewis was born February 17, 1929 the daughter of the late John S. and Myrtle (Hempleman) Robinson in Clinton County, Ohio.

Besides her parents Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by a son Steven, Step-Son Bill, 7 sisters Marie, Frances, Mabel, Hazel, Dixie, Erma and Ilene. 2 brothers Ronnie and Bud.

Survivors include 4 daughters Rose Jones and Curt of West Union, OH; Mary Young of West Union, OH; Cindy Parker and Kevin Scott of Peebles, OH; Kelli Lewis of Stout, OH; 6 sons Jack Lewis and Genoa of Blue Creek, OH; Denver Lewis and Nancy of Stout, OH; Eugene Lewis and Mary J. of West Union, OH; John Lewis and Anna of New Vienna, OH; Marion Lewis and Teresa Carr of Blue Creek, OH; Step-Son Richard Lewis of Fairmont, N.C.; 1 brother John W. Robinson of West Union, OH; 1 Sister Dorothy Sharp of Lynx, OH; 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; special nieces Amy and Julie Horsley.

Funeral services will be held Friday June 30, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Upper Blue Creek Tabernacle with Greg Cooper and Julie Horsley officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. till the time of the services at the church.

