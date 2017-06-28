Jack D. Reed, 84, of Owensboro, Ky. passed away on June 17, 2017 at The Heartford House under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.

He was born July 6, 1932 in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late Forest and Lula Belle Reed. He retired from Whirlpool Corporation and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the Baptist faith, a member of Veterans of Foreign Affairs-Post 696, and the American Legion.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and treasured his family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and barbecuing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie Englert; son-in-law, David Larkin; a sister, Helen Shiveley; and four brothers, Lester, Russell, Ronnie and Jim Reed. Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma; two daughters, Debbie Larkin and Sharon (Jeff) Kimmel, both of Owensboro; a son-in-law, Robbie Englert of Paducah; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Sharp and Betty Miller of Owensboro.

Services were held on June 20, 2017 at the Chapel of Peace in Rosehill Cemetery under the direction of the Haley McGinnis Funeral Home.