Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship

The Winchester Alumni has awarded their 2017 scholarship to Madelyn Brooke Toole, of Seaman. This annual award is made possible by the Winchester Alumni Association scholarship fund. The fund was established in 1998 with the dual purpose of perpetuating the memory of Winchester High School and recognizing academic achievement.

The Alumni Association established and maintained the fund through various donations and fund-raising activities. The annual scholarship is based on academic achievement and is provided to a graduating senior of North Adams High School, who is a descendant of a Winchester High School alumnus.

Madelyn graduated from North Adams High School with honors, with a 3.968 grade point average and an ACT score of 30. She will be attending Miami University in the fall, majoring in Journalism and participating in their Writing Scholars program. Madelyn’s great grandfather, Hershell Hanley, was a Winchester High School graduate in 1933. “Grandpa Hanley” went on to serve in World War II, owned and operated Hanley’s Meat Market, and then later pursued higher education to become a high school teacher at Seaman High School and Georgetown High School.

The Winchester Alumni Association is proud to provide this scholarship to honor the legacy of Winchester High School.