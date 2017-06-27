Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp

By Mark Carpenter –

The Ohio Valley Wrestling Club is doing its best job at getting a foothold here in Adams County and recently two of its wrestlers attended wrestling camp at Wabash College.

The two, Thomas Arthon and Cory Rigdon, were accompanied by Coach Michael Felts from the OVWC, who used his connections with Elder High School in Cincinnati to combine his pair with the Elder wrestlers for a very successful camp.

Felts and Elder coach Jason Roush coached together for seven years at Glen Este High School and traditionally took their teams to a team camp over the summer, which is a tradition Felts is attempting to begin with the OVWC.

At the Wabash Camp, the West Union duo were instructed by Olympic Gold Medalists, NCAA champions, and Ohio high school state champions.

Combined with the Elder group, the West Union boys went 12-0 in the camp’s dual competition.