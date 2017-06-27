‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert
Sports

Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
North Adams’ Madee Shipley drives the baseline against two Eastern Brown defenders as the two Southern Hills Athletic Conference powers met in the North Adams Lady Devils Shootout on June 16.

West Union also part of June 16 action at NAHS – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

The summer basketball action continues all over southeast Ohio and on Friday, June 16, it was the gymnasium at North Adams High School again playing host as five varsity girls’ squads gathered for an all-day summer shootout. Those teams included the host Lady Devils, West Union, Eastern Brown, Piketon, and Southeastern.
The shootout used both ends of the gym at the same time, going cross-court which somewhat limits what teams can do, and featured two 18-minute halves with a running clock until the final minute. A shooting foul equated to one point on the scoreboard plus one free throw.
Perhaps the most intriguing match up of the day came right off the bat as the host team battled Eastern Brown, two teams that will be expected to be right in the hunt next winter in the big school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, as North Adams makes to move up from the small school.
Coach Kevin Pickerill and his Lady Warriors are fresh off a Final Four appearance last season, but the summer work has become additionally important for them after the possible season-ending loss of senior Allison Day to a serious knee injury. Even though this was a meaningless summer game, both Pickerill and North Adams head coach Rob Davis were in mid-season form as even a good rivalry can extend into the middle of June. In the ned, some red-hot shooting by Eastern’s Alexa Pennington helped the Lady Warriors pull out a hard-fought 36-30 victory.
At the same time, on the other end of the gym, Coach J.R. Kirker and his West Union Lady Dragons were in action, battling the Piketon Lady Red Streaks. West Union broke out to an early lead but a Piketon comeback made the game tight in the closing minutes. A MacKenzie Bickett three-pointer for the Lady Dragons broke a 35-35 tie and a later free throw by Sianna Mills helped seal a 40-36 win for the girls in green.
The Lady Dragons were right back in action, facing a tough Southeastern Ross squad, who were missing their all-everything senior Ella Skeens. That didn’t seem to matter to the Lady Panthers as they raced to a 21-10 halftime lead and then held on to top West Union 35-24.

West Union’s Kiersten Rowe dribbles out of traffic as the Lady Dragons battled Piketon in the North Adams Varsity Shootout.

“We have worked the ball well inside and out this summer,” said Coach Kirker. “We still need to cut down on our turnovers when we try to force the issue sometimes, but the more we play, the better we’ll be.”
Kirker has also been impressed with the summer play of junior-to-be Harley Silvia.
“Harley has really stepped it up this summer,” says Kirker. “I told her at the end of last season that she could do grae things for us, come in and give us some solid minutes. She’s been starting for us this summer and given us quality minutes.
For their second outing of the day, Coach Davis and his Lady Devils faced off with Southeastern Ross and with their pressure defense increased exponentially by the cross-court dimensions, the North Adams girls took a 22-13 halftime advantage.
With Davis again mixing his varsity regulars with some JV girls and both teams pressing full court on the half court, the Lady Devils still won running away 42-20.
Before the day came to a close, West Union also faced Eastern Brown and North Adams, while the Lady Devils battled Piketon along with their match up with West Union.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved