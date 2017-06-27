‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert
In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Peebles Braxton Smart takes a big cut during action from Tuesday night’s 14U Knothole game in Peebles, Smart and his teammates were 24-4 winners over Ripley.

Team Latos routs Ripley 24-4, Knothole tournament play begins this weekend – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Though it seems to be happening far too soon, regular season play for local Knothole baseball teams is wrapping up this week and one of the finales took place on Tuesday night in Peebles. In the 14U division, which old-school purists called “B” ball, Peebles (Team Latos) played host to Ripley in their final tune-up before tournament action begins this weekend.
It really wasn’t much of a tune-up for the Peebles squad as they used a big 10-run first inning to roll to a 24-4 run-rule win in four innings over the Blue Jays, improving Team Latos to 9-3 on the season.
The home team used a quartet of right handers in the win, with Devon Roepke, Logan Mahan, Bryce Willoughby, and Easton Wesley dividing up the duties. Roepke fired a scoreless first inning, bringing his offense to the plate to put up a double digit frame, combining 15 hitters and five hits, and taking advantage of eight walks issued by Ripley pitching.
The bottom of the first began with Dawson Mills doubling to left, Wyatt Cluxton drawing a walk, and Logan Mahan singling to left, driving both runners home. A triple to left center by Easton Wesley brought Mahan home and after a walk to Zane Knechtly, a three-bagger down the left field line by Brennan Kyle drove home Wesley and Knechtly to make it 5-0.
A base hit to right by Roepke drove in Kyle with the sixth run, followed by a walk to Braxton Smart and a strikeout of Mason Lewis, which turned out to be the only out recorded by Ripley in the entire at-bat. A free pass to Bryce Willoughby filled the bases and then back-to-back walks to Mills and Cluxton each forced home runs.
Trailing by eight runs, the Blue Jays made a pitching change and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Mahan drove in another run. Finally, a bases loaded walk to Knechtly force home run number 10, which is the limit by rule.

This “go down and get it” swing from Peebles’ Easton Wesley resulted in a base hit to right and a pair of RBI’s in a 24-4 win over Ripley on Tuesday.

In the top of the second, Mahan pitched a 1-2-3 frame, aided by a nice running stab in left field by Mills. That brought the Peebles offense back to the dish and they picked right up where they left off.
Kyle reached on an error, followed by a base hit to center by Roepke, and when Smart reached on another Ripley miscue, Kyle came home to make it 11-0. An infield hit by Lewis brought Roepke across and a later base hit to center by Cluxton drove home two more.
Mahan drew a walk and a Wesley poke to right scored two more to make it 16-0. An infield hit by Knechtly sent another run across before the Jays got out of the inning with a double play, but not before Team Latos had increased their huge advantage to 17-0.
Ripley avoided the shutout by scoring four times off of Willoughby in the top half of the third, but Peebles answered that by putting up another seven-spot in the bottom half to extend their lead to 20 runs.
Wesley came to the mound in the top of the fourth, held the Jays scoreless, and the run rule was enforced, with Peebles claiming win number nine by the final count of 24-4.
Peebles now heads into 14U tournament play, in a bracket that could turn out quite interesting, with Eastern having handed Team Latos two of their losses on the season, and the other was a one-run defeat to Manchester, who Peebles edged out by one-run in walk-off fashion in the rematch.

