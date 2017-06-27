‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert
‘I had no gumption except to get high’

Prison bound, a young heroin addict shares her perilous journey into drug addiction – 

By Patricia Beech – 

The following is a true story. Names and places have been changed to protect the identities of the innocent.
When in your life did you decide you wanted to be a drug addict?
“Never!” The answer came emphatically, without hesitation. “There was never a time when I decided I wanted to be a drug addict.”
The young woman speaking – we’ll call her Kellyanne – is sitting in Sheriff Kimmy Rogers’ office.
Clad in a bright orange jailhouse jumpsuit and rubber jailhouse shoes, she sits cross-legged in her chair, feet tucked beneath her knees like a Buddhist. She’s smart, pretty, and soon she will be begin her new life as a prisoner in the Ohio Reformatory for Women.
Drug addiction has brought her to the darkest point of her life – a life which ironically began on a much brighter, promising note. As a teenager, Kellyanne was an achiever surrounded by a loving, supportive family. There was no doubt that she would be successful in life.
“I graduated in the top five in my senior class, I was captain of the cheerleading squad, I was in Choir, I was in band, I was the lead in the high school musical my senior year, I maintained a 4.0 GPA, and I also tried heroin for the first time my senior year.”
Now 26 years old, Kellyanne’s spiral toward addiction began when she was just 14.
“A local doctor prescribed me 60 Percosets a month for my scoliosis, I was under the impression I was supposed to take 60 of them every month, and so, that opened the door to recreational use,”
She suddenly found herself very popular with an older crowd of teens who she says “encouraged her to bring pills to their weekend parties”.
“Obviously, lines got blurred very quickly, but in the beginning it was much more recreational, there was never a physical dependency on any of the substances I tried in high school. I genuinely believe that we all thought it was just fun and games,” she says before adding, “I watched it take a toll on everyone. Two of my best friends were in their football uniforms when they smoked meth for the first time on my back porch. One has been clean for five years, the other has been incarerated for over seven.”
Looking back, Kellyanne says that lack of education and information regarding the consequences and dangers of drug abuse played a major role in her choice to use drugs.
“If I had been more informed and educated and known the consequences of drug abuse much earlier, I genuinely believe that I wouldn’t even have dabbled in what I did during high school,” she says. “I can remember absolutely refusing to hit a joint because my Mom pounded it into my head – Do not smoke weed, do not smoke weed – it’s a gateway drug, but there I was snorting pain pills, because my doctor said that I could, but I always refused to smoke weed.”
When Kellyanne graduated high school her future looked bright, college was on the horizon for the 4.0 student – and so was tragedy.
“After I graduated I got pregnant, but I didn’t use drugs at all while I was pregnant because at that point I was using recreationally, so I had no desire for it,” she says.
Two weeks before her delivery date, the baby died unexpectedly.
“7 pounds, 9 oucnes, 21” long – he was perfect and the doctors couldn’t give me any explanation for his death except stress.”
Unable and unwilling to cope with her grief, both Kellyanne and the baby’s father turned to drugs.
“It was not recreational anymore – we were using every single day to escape the pain, and it worked perfectly,” she says. “That’s when my drug abuse became a hot mess. I became physically addicted, and at some point it stopped being about escaping the pain. I just wanted to be high all the time. It consumed my entire being. It was all I thought about. I had no gumption except to get high, to get high, to get high.”
Look for Part 2 of this story in the upcoming June 25 weekend edition of The People’s Defender.

