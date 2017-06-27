Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag

By Mark Carpenter –

The combined efforts of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the West Union Lions Club will present the fourth annual Adams County Freedom Festival on Friday, June 30. This year’s theme is “A Star Spangled Salute”, a tribute to the 240th birthday of the American flag.

The festivities will be held at the Adams County Fairgrounds, with the gates opening at 5 p.m.

All evening, a free Family Fun Zone will entertain children with games, crafts, and much more. Vendors will be set up and the patiotic festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Patriotic Pet Parade, where you can grab a blue ribbon for having your pet decked out in his/her finest All-American garb.

At 6 p.m., you can sample some of the best sweet tea concoctions in the county in a Sweet Tea Contest, followed a half-hour later by a Patriotic Pie Contest, then a Water Balloon Tossing Contest, and some good old-fashioned sack races, which might bring back memories of picnics in the park of days past.

The evening will also include a tribute to America’s Armed Services along with the celebration of the birthday of the flag.

Entertainment will be provided by the Simply Southern Band and as a grand finale at 10 p.m., a 15-minute fireworks show will light up the skies above the fairgrounds.

Admission to the festival is $5 per carload and just $2 for walk-ins, with children five and under admitted free.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/acfreedomfestival.