Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games

The Ohio Police and Fire Games is an annual event held in a different location in Ohio during the second week of June. The Games have been held, under various names, continually since 1977.

The Board of Directors selects the Host City, and the Host Agency then selects an Overall Coordinator to organize the Games in his/her city.

The Games offer more than 35 events to participants, with local first responders coordinating the events.

The Games draw competitors not only from all over the state of Ohio, but also from other states, and other countries.

This year Deputy Brandan Holliday from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office competed in the traditional wrestling competition on June 14 at Victory MMA in Canton.

Deputy Holliday weighed in at 182 and competed in the semi-finals against Greene Fire Department firefighter Dave Montgomery weighing in at 210. Deputy Holliday won that match with a 3-1 decision which moved him to the final match against Tipp City Firefighter Ric Leon who weighed in at 220.

Deputy Holliday won that final match in a 5 to 3 decision making him the 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Traditional Wrestling Champion.