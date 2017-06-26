Janice McGlothin age 69 years of West Union, Ohio died Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Christ Hospital Cincinnati, Ohio. Mrs. McGlothin was born on November 26, 1947 the daughter of the late Homer and Sarah (Carter) Fields in Adams County, Ohio.

Survivors include her three sons Kevin McGlothin of Virginia; Justin McGlothin of Ohio; Jeremiah McGlothin of Ohio; four sisters Shirley Fields of West Union, OH; Sylvia Stephenson of Ripley, OH; Clara Cooper of West Union, OH; Linda Fields Basquin of Stout, OH; three brothers Chester Fields of Seaman, OH; Gary Fields of Hillsboro, OH; Larry Fields of West Union, OH; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 29, 2017 at Noon at the Winchester Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to the time of the service at the church.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. McGlothin’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.