Gerald Grooms, age 70 years of Gas City, Ind., formerly of West Union, died Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital, in Indiana. Mr. Grooms was born Nov. 16, 1946, the son of Dorothy (Nichols) Grooms and the late Floyd Grooms in West Union.

Survivors include his mother Dorothy Grooms of West Union; two daughters, Melissa Mingee of Maysville, Ky. and Tara Grooms of Marion, Ind.; two sons, Aaron Owens of Gas City, Ind. and Gerry Grooms of West Union; five sisters, Gayle DeMint, Nedra Rose, Treva Allison, and Willa Daulton all of West Union, and Rita Young of Peoria, Ill.; two brothers, Darrell Grooms of Winchester and Terry Grooms of West Union; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours before the service at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Family and friends can sign Mr. Grooms online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.