Richard G. Waldron, 71, of Manchester, Ohio died Friday, June 23, 2017 at his home. Richard was born on August 19, 1945 in Adams County, Ohio the son of the late Gwynne “Happy” Waldron and Loretta (O’Laughlin) Waldron. He was a United States Army Veteran. Richard also was a lieutenant for the Manchester Fire Department, a commander for the Manchester VFW, and ran life squad for the Manchester Life Squad. He was a very proud owner of his favorite old car.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo (Burchett) Waldron; his daughters, Daphne (Tom) Spires, Bridgett (Dwayne) Swords, and Melanie Menache; his step-sons, Gary Mason and Timmy Mason; his grandchildren, Travis Spires, Alyssa Spires, Taylor Mason, and Nick Mason; his sisters, Gwen Lane and Judy Tumey; and his brother, Ronnie (Connie) Waldron.

A funeral service for Richard will be held on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Wilson Home for Funerals with a procession to Manchester Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

The family requests memorials be made to Vitas Hospice in Richard’s name (255 5th Street, Suite 1000, Cincinnati, OH 45202). Friends and family may sign the online guest book at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com