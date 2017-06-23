Marvin Setty

Marvin “Marty” Setty age 49 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the University Of Cincinnati Hospital. Mr. Setty was born May 4, 1968 the son of the late Bina and Relva (Bennington) Setty in Adams County, Ohio.

Besides his parents Mr. Setty was preceded in death by three sisters Linda (Setty) Graham, Elizabeth (Setty) Evans and Christa Setty. Survivors include three sisters Carolyn Bennington and Don of Hillsboro, OH; Teresa Setty of Peebles, OH; Sherry Bennington and Tony of Blue Creek, OH. Two brothers Decil Setty of Seaman, OH; David Setty and Kathy of Peebles, OH. Several nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews and great-great niece. Aunt, Great Uncle, cousins and remaining family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday June 26, 2016 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Brad Bennington officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held from Noon to 1:00 P.M. the day of the service.

