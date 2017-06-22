Michael S. Knauff, 61 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at his residence.

Michael was born in Scioto County, Ohio, on October 14, 1955, the son of Ruthie and the late Ernest Leroy Knauff. Michael attended the Sinking Spring Community Church; he worked as an auto mechanic.

In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Knauff. He is survived by a son, Michael Knauff, of Amelia; three daughters, Mary (Michael) Delaney, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Michelle (Bre) Knauff, of West Union; and Catherine Knauff, of West Union. He is also survived by his mother, Ruthie Knauff; and two brothers, Brian Knauff and Steven Knauff, all of Peebles. Michael will be missed by his granddaughter, Brooklyn.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 23, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with Gregg Seaman officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. According to Michael’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial service and burial at Locust Grove Cemetery will be planned for a later date.

